Save the dates: Week-long rituals from Jan 17 to mark Ayodhya ceremony

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A host of Vedic rituals will mark the consecration ceremony of the idol of Lord Ram in ‘sanctum sanctorum’ of the upcoming temple on Ram Janmabhoomi premises in Ayodhya. The city is poised to witness a historical spiritual convergence comprising luminaries from all walks of life, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on January 22.

As per Maniji, the manager of Shree Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham, Kanchipuram, based in Kashi and Ayodhya, the week-long celebrations related to the consecration ceremony of the idol of Lord Ram in his child form will commence from January 17.

As per the sources close to main priest Acharya Pt Laxmikant Mathuranath Dixit, 86-year-old Vedic Karmkand (ritualism) scholar from Kashi, who would lead the rituals related to the consecration ceremony, the performance of the basic rituals, including Sarvaprayashchita Homam (ritual to seek atonement), Dashvidsnan (bathing in the Saryu river), assuming his place by yajman (person who perform yajna) and others will take place on the afternoon of January 16.

During the ceremony, Acharya Dixit would be accompanied by Pt Ganeshwar Shastri Dravida and 121 other Vedic acharyas in the performance of all the pujas. On January 17, a series of rituals will begin with Jalyatra, Tirth and Kalash Pujan followed by a Kalash Yatra which will be taken out in the temple town. Main Vedic rituals of the consecration will begin with ‘Pradhan Sankalpa’ and Ganeshambika Pujan (worship of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Ambika) on January 18 afternoon. ‘Mandap Pravesh’ and ‘Pujan’ along with ‘Yajnabhumi Pujan’ will also take place the same day.

The rituals to be performed on January 19 will commence with ‘Devta Pujan’, recital of all branches of four Vedas, Adhivasan, Kunddpujan (invoking Agni Devta ahead of havan), Jaladhivas (keeping idol of Ram Lalla immersed in water), Annadhivas (keeping idol in foodgrain) and Ghritadhivas (idol will be kept in ghee/butter oil) along with other pre-consecration rituals.

On January 20, the temple courtyard would be washed and purified with medicated water filled in 81 urns. Subsequently, ‘Vastupujan’ of the temple would be performed.

January 21 will mark the bathing of the idol of Ram Lalla to be consecrated on January 22. Water from different pilgrimage sites and holy rivers, filled in 114 urns, would be used to bathe the idol which would then be worshipped through Mahapuja and would be taken for ‘Nagarbhraman’ (city tour) to facilitate the devotees to have its darshan before its consecration in ‘garbh griha’ (san ctum sanctorum) the next day.

During Nagarabhraman, Ram Lala will ride a special chariot and take a round of Ayodhya in a massive procession. After rituals, the idol of Ram Lala would be brought to ‘Yajna Mandap’ where the rituals of Shaiyyadhivas, Tatvanyas and Mahanyas will be performed.

January 22 will witness the Devpranpratishtha (main consecration of deity) rituals comprising Ganesh puja, Ambika puja, Varun puja, Matrika puja, Brahmin puja and Vastu puja.

The day will take off with routine morning puja followed by a grand Mahapuja of Pran Pratishtha in the afternoon. Then ‘Shodashopachara puja’ under which ‘16 sanskars’ of the deity as per Vedic rituals would be conducted. It will be followed by the first ‘Maha Aarti’, in which Ram Lala will be presented before the devotees before finally being enthroned inside the ‘Garbha Griha’ under the auspicious Mrigashira Nakshatra (asterism) .

As per sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to take part in Mahapuja, Mahaarti and Purnaahuti offered to the deity. Sources said that the consecration would be followed 48-day of ‘Mandala Puja’ and ‘Mandala Abhishekam’.

VEDIC RITUALS ON JAN 18

The week-long celebrations related to the consecration ceremony of the idol of Lord Ram in his child form will start from January 17. Vedic rituals will begin on January 18

Rituals: At a Glance

