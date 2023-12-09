SC junks plea for new probe against EPS in tender case

Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a major relief to former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, the Supreme Court on Friday dismissed an appeal filed by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) seeking the court’s nod to initiate a fresh probe against him in the Rs 4,000-crore highway tender scam case.

A two-judge bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma passed the ruling on an appeal filed by the DVAC challenging the Madras High Court order dismissing the petition filed by DMK member RS Bharathi in 2018 seeking a fresh probe.

Upholding the HC order, the top court on Friday said, “We will not interfere with the order. It is absolutely perfect.” Bharathi had alleged in his petition before the HC that Palaniswami had involved in corruption and caused the state exchequer a loss of Rs 4,000 crore. Dushyant Dave, senior lawyer appearing for the DVAC, told the SC that the HC findings had many errors.

‘HC refusing probe against EPS’

“Change in the government will allows us to investigate the matter afresh. Does the law not allow further investigations? This is a serious case of corruption and a fresh probe must be permitted,” Dave had argued. He had also told the judges that HC is not allowing the state to initiate another probe against the former CM. The apex court, however, did not find any merit in Dave’s submissions and dismissed the DVAC’s plea.

