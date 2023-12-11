Home Nation

Article 370 verdict: PDP suspends political activities for one week

The decision has been taken in order to stand in solidarity with the people of Jammu & Kashmir in the wake of the SC of India's Judgment of the issue of Article 370, said a PDP spokesperson.

Published: 11th December 2023 05:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2023 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday said it has suspended all its political activities for a week in the wake of the Supreme Court upholding the abrogation of Article 370.

"The decision has been taken in order to stand in solidarity with the people of Jammu & Kashmir in the wake of the Supreme Court of India's Judgment of the issue of Article 370," PDP chief spokesperson Syed Suhail Bukhari said in a statement issued here.

Bukhari said party president Mehbooba Mufti was scheduled to address various workers conventions as part of her ongoing public outreach programme over the next few days.

"Many other political activities were also scheduled by the party. But in order to stand in solidarity with our people at this crucial juncture in the wake of the Supreme Court Of India's Verdict on the issue of Article 370, we have decided to cancel all our political activities for next one week," he added.

While upholding the government's decision on Article 370, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court also directed that statehood to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir be restored at the earliest and said steps should be taken to conduct elections to the Assembly in the Union Territory by September 30 next year.

