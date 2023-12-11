Congress distances itself from ‘money-bag’ J’khand MP, asks for his clarification

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: MAKING it clear that the Congress has nothing to do with the huge cash recovered allegedly from the premises of its MP Dheeraj Sahu, Jharkhand Congress in-charge Avinash Pandey on Sunday said a clarification has been sought from Sahu in connection with the recovery and clarified that it a private matter of the MP and the party has nothing to do with it.

Notable, after continuous search for the fifth consecutive day, more than `300 crores in cash have been recovered allegedly from the sites linked to Sahu in Jharkhand and Odisha and is said to be the highest-ever money haul by the Income Tax in a single operation.

According to I-T sources, Rs 230 crores in cash were recovered alone from nine almirahs kept at the Bolangir office of Baldeo Sahu & Group of Companies in Odisha while the rest of the amount was seized from other locations in Odisha and Jharkhand. The agency expects more recovery, as at least seven lockers and three rooms are yet to be searched.

“A clarification has been sought from the MP asking him to make an official statement on how come such a huge amount of cash was acquired by him,” the Congress leader said. He, however, said that no official confirmation has come from the I-T department over the recovery of cash, but the way allegations are being made linking the party is unfortunate.

Pandey said Sahu’s family was in business for more than 100 years and he is just a part of the family business. Meanwhile, till Sunday afternoon, of the 176 bags recovered by I-T department, 140 have been counted. I-T sleuths are said to have recovered three bags containing jewellery and some important documents. Sahu, a resident of Lohardaga in Jharkhand, is a senior Congress leader and serving as a Rajya Sabha MP for the third time.

