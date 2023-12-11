Consensus on ‘global goal on adaptation’ elusive

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

DUBAI: More than half of the world’s population is highly vulnerable to extreme climate change impacts, yet the rich and mighty — historic emitters like the US, UK and European Union — are reportedly stalling and shying away from the Global Goal on Adaptation (GGA), which is one among the most contentious issues along with Global Stocktake at the ongoing COP28 summit in Dubai.

While the countries are expected to finalise and adopt an ambitious GGA framework, its draft text that was out on Sunday morning suggest things are moving at a snail’s pace and too much was left to chew in the last two days. The COP28 draws to close on December 12, but as things stand, currently there is high likelihood of negotiations getting extended.

GGA is a collective commitment under Article 7.1 of the Paris Agreement aimed at “enhancing (the world’s) adaptive capacity, strengthening resilience and reducing vulnerability to climate change.” Proposed by the African Group of Negotiators in 2013 and established in 2015, the GGA is meant to serve as a unifying framework that can drive political action and finance for adaptation on the same scale as mitigation. This means setting specific, measurable targets and guidelines for global adaptation action as well as enhancing adaptation finance and support for developing countries.

However, the draft text is precariously quiet on finance. Multiple observers, who are closely tracking the close-door negotiations, told reporters that there is a complete deadlock orchestrated mainly by the trio of US, UK and EU.

Muhammad Adow, founder and director of Power Shift Africa, said, “Vulnerable countries are united on the GGA, it’s the historic polluters who are trying to shift blame. The biggest culprit is the US and now the EU, as seen at the last negotiations. We need to send a clear message that we won’t leave Dubai without GGA and it’s a matter of life and death for the vulnerable countries who are willing to phase out on fossil fuels to secure the planet against the worst impact of climate change. But we can’t lend them that lifeline of support? It’s a travesty, we must call it out.”

The text doesn’t include any quantitative goal and doesn’t include any timeline. “Adaptation gets about 21% of climate finance. In Paris, they committed to balancing adaptation and mitigation finance. Balancing means 50/50 and we are not anywhere close to getting that. In 2021 at COP26, they committed to doubling adaptation finance and that has also not been realised. So we have insufficient climate finance for adaptation and most are it is not in the form of grants. The United National Environment Programme Adaptation Gap report states that we need $387 billion for adaptation. And even if we doubled this as agreed in Glasgow, it doesn’t bring us close to providing finance for developing countries. The US is effectively blocking any discussion on adaptation finance,” Adow said.

Rixa Schwarz from German Watch says, “In the text of last week, we saw $400 billion annually by 2030 for adaptation measures, but that has now been removed.” India is also keenly following the developments around GGA since it is also highly vulnerable to climate impacts. India submitted its third national communication to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. In the communication, India said that with the projected climate change impacts, India’s adaptation needs will intensify leading to a rise in costs.

The only notable portion of the GGA text was the Para 31, which requested developed countries to provide for developing countries, taking into account the needs of those that are particularly vulnerable, with long-term new and additional finance, technology and capacity-building, consistent with relevant provisions to implement urgent short-, medium- and long-term adaptation actions, and projects across different economic and social sectors.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

DUBAI: More than half of the world’s population is highly vulnerable to extreme climate change impacts, yet the rich and mighty — historic emitters like the US, UK and European Union — are reportedly stalling and shying away from the Global Goal on Adaptation (GGA), which is one among the most contentious issues along with Global Stocktake at the ongoing COP28 summit in Dubai. While the countries are expected to finalise and adopt an ambitious GGA framework, its draft text that was out on Sunday morning suggest things are moving at a snail’s pace and too much was left to chew in the last two days. The COP28 draws to close on December 12, but as things stand, currently there is high likelihood of negotiations getting extended. GGA is a collective commitment under Article 7.1 of the Paris Agreement aimed at “enhancing (the world’s) adaptive capacity, strengthening resilience and reducing vulnerability to climate change.” Proposed by the African Group of Negotiators in 2013 and established in 2015, the GGA is meant to serve as a unifying framework that can drive political action and finance for adaptation on the same scale as mitigation. This means setting specific, measurable targets and guidelines for global adaptation action as well as enhancing adaptation finance and support for developing countries.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); However, the draft text is precariously quiet on finance. Multiple observers, who are closely tracking the close-door negotiations, told reporters that there is a complete deadlock orchestrated mainly by the trio of US, UK and EU. Muhammad Adow, founder and director of Power Shift Africa, said, “Vulnerable countries are united on the GGA, it’s the historic polluters who are trying to shift blame. The biggest culprit is the US and now the EU, as seen at the last negotiations. We need to send a clear message that we won’t leave Dubai without GGA and it’s a matter of life and death for the vulnerable countries who are willing to phase out on fossil fuels to secure the planet against the worst impact of climate change. But we can’t lend them that lifeline of support? It’s a travesty, we must call it out.” The text doesn’t include any quantitative goal and doesn’t include any timeline. “Adaptation gets about 21% of climate finance. In Paris, they committed to balancing adaptation and mitigation finance. Balancing means 50/50 and we are not anywhere close to getting that. In 2021 at COP26, they committed to doubling adaptation finance and that has also not been realised. So we have insufficient climate finance for adaptation and most are it is not in the form of grants. The United National Environment Programme Adaptation Gap report states that we need $387 billion for adaptation. And even if we doubled this as agreed in Glasgow, it doesn’t bring us close to providing finance for developing countries. The US is effectively blocking any discussion on adaptation finance,” Adow said. Rixa Schwarz from German Watch says, “In the text of last week, we saw $400 billion annually by 2030 for adaptation measures, but that has now been removed.” India is also keenly following the developments around GGA since it is also highly vulnerable to climate impacts. India submitted its third national communication to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. In the communication, India said that with the projected climate change impacts, India’s adaptation needs will intensify leading to a rise in costs. The only notable portion of the GGA text was the Para 31, which requested developed countries to provide for developing countries, taking into account the needs of those that are particularly vulnerable, with long-term new and additional finance, technology and capacity-building, consistent with relevant provisions to implement urgent short-, medium- and long-term adaptation actions, and projects across different economic and social sectors. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp