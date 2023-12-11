Ex-PM Deve Gowda welcomes Supreme Court verdict upholding abrogation of Article 370

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Welcoming the decision of the Supreme Court upholding the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda said on Monday that the law of the land is also applicable to Jammu and Kashmir on the lines of other states in the country.

Speaking to reporters after offering pooja at the Eshwara temple at his native village of Haradanahalli in Holenarasipur taluk, Gowda noted that the five-member bench gave a unanimous verdict upholding the decision of the Union government. Gowda, who is the JDS president, added that it is not fair to debate the pros and cons of the judgement.

Asked about the recent statement of former Chief Minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy that the state government would collapse after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Gowda refused to comment.

Gowda reiterated that sitting JDS MP Prajwal Revanna would be the party's official candidate for the Hassan seat in the 2024 elections for which the JDS has decided to ally with the BJP.

The former PM also said the BJP is likely to emerge as the single largest party in the 2024 elections as indicated by the results of the recently held assembly elections.

ALSO READ | Resounding declaration of hope: PM Modi hails SC verdict upholding abrogation of Article 370

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HASSAN: Welcoming the decision of the Supreme Court upholding the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda said on Monday that the law of the land is also applicable to Jammu and Kashmir on the lines of other states in the country. Speaking to reporters after offering pooja at the Eshwara temple at his native village of Haradanahalli in Holenarasipur taluk, Gowda noted that the five-member bench gave a unanimous verdict upholding the decision of the Union government. Gowda, who is the JDS president, added that it is not fair to debate the pros and cons of the judgement. Asked about the recent statement of former Chief Minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy that the state government would collapse after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Gowda refused to comment. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Gowda reiterated that sitting JDS MP Prajwal Revanna would be the party's official candidate for the Hassan seat in the 2024 elections for which the JDS has decided to ally with the BJP. The former PM also said the BJP is likely to emerge as the single largest party in the 2024 elections as indicated by the results of the recently held assembly elections. ALSO READ | Resounding declaration of hope: PM Modi hails SC verdict upholding abrogation of Article 370 Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp