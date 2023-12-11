Excise Policy case: Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended till January 10

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Monday extended till January 10 the judicial custody of former Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) senior leader Manish Sisodia, in a money laundering case allegedly linked to the now-scrapped excise policy's corruption probe.

Special Judge MK Nagpal also asked Sisodia and other accused persons to reply by December 10 on an ED application seeking permission to file additional documents in the case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) was also directed by the court to provide hard copies of the 540 pages of additional documents to the accused persons by then.

The central agency, during the hearing, argued that "there is no end to filing" applications seeking the supply of documents by the accused persons whether these documents were earlier supplied or not. However, the agency agreed to supply copies of the documents.

It further submitted that these applications would result in delaying the proceedings and trial of the case and the Supreme Court had already given directions for a speedy trial.

Sisodia's counsels, on the other hand, argued that no such directions by the Supreme Court for a speedy trial were given and in fact, only an assurance was made on behalf of ED that they would take appropriate steps for getting the trial concluded with a period of 6­8 months.

The court said it is of the view that a speedy trial or proceedings cannot be resorted to "bypassing or overlooking the legal provisions."

On an application moved by the AAP leader, the court also permitted him to put his signatures, under attestation of the court, on some letters and documents in relation to the development works of his Assembly Constituency.

The court also adjourned the ED's request seeking day-to-day hearing in the matter.

It was noted that the case is currently at the stage of scrutiny of documents and that the trial will begin after this stage is over and charges are framed against the accused persons.

"The application shall be taken up at the relevant time," the judge said.

Sisodia, who has been behind bars Since February 26 in the alleged corruption case related to the now-scrapped excise policy of the national capital, was initially arrested by the CBI and later arrested by the ED on March 9 in Tihar Jail in a related case of money laundering.

