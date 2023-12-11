Home Nation

Man ends life after killing wife, sons in UP's Ballia

Police have found a suicide note from Ram's pocket in which he said that he was committing suicide after killing his family due to family disputes.

Published: 11th December 2023

By PTI

BALLIA: A 35-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and two sons and committed suicide due to family disputes here, police said on Monday.

The bodies of Shashiikala (30) and her two sons Surya Rao (7) and Mitthu (4 months) were found in an orchard in front of their house in Devdeeh village while Shravan Ram (35) was found hanging from a nearby tree in Sunday night, Superintendent of Police S Anand said.

It appears that the three were killed with some sharp-edged weapon, he said.

Police have found a suicide note from Ram's pocket in which he said that he was committing suicide after killing his family due to family disputes.

Ram's family members told police that a family dispute case was going on between him and his wife in a local court here.

On Sunday also the couple had a dispute on some issue after which this incident happened, police said. The bodies have been sent for the postmortem, they said.

