Home Nation

Must raise voices against horrific injustice being perpetrated against Palestinians: Priyanka Gandhi 

Gandhi had said on Thursday it is the duty of India as a member of the international community to stand up for what is right and do all it can to ensure a ceasefire at the earliest.

Published: 11th December 2023 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2023 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged people on Monday to participate in a global strike demanding a ceasefire in Gaza to stop the "massacre" of the Palestinian people and called for raising voices against the "horrific injustice" being perpetrated against them.

Palestinian activists and grassroots organisations have called for a global strike on Monday to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, "Participate in the global strike demanding a ceasefire in Gaza to stop the massacre of the Palestinian people and their children today, the 11th of December, 2023."

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra congress palestine Gaza ceasefire Israel-Hamas war

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp