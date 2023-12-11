Next INDIA bloc meeting to be held in Delhi on December 19

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Jairam Ramesh, the Congress general secretary, on Sunday, announced on X that the fourth meeting of INDIA parties will be held at 3 pm in New Delhi on December 19. Emphasising the theme of unity with ‘Main Nahin, Hum’ (We, Not Me), the opposition aims to present a collective front against the BJP-led government during the meeting. The opposition INDIA bloc intends to address key challenges, including the formulation of a “core positive agenda,” negotiating seat-sharing arrangements, and organising a plan for joint rallies.

In response to the recent setbacks in assembly elections, particularly in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh, the opposition parties aim to emphasise unity under the theme “Main Nahin, Hum” (We, Not Me) as a counter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The backdrop of the meeting is the Congress party’s disappointing performance, while the BJP claims public endorsement of “Modi’s guarantees” in the 2024 elections. The primary challenge facing the opposition now is to present an alternative positive agenda to counter the BJP in the upcoming general elections, according to a senior Congress leader. The meeting will discuss plans for seat sharing, joint election rallies, and the development of a common programme.

Despite the recent electoral setbacks, the leader emphasised that the issues raised during the campaign, such as caste census and the restoration of the old pension scheme, were not rejected by the voters. However, acknowledging the need for innovative approaches, the party aims to think out of the box to challenge the BJP in 2024.

The likely slogan, “Main Nahin, Hum” (We, Not Me), reflects the opposition parties’ collective effort to counter Modi. The INDIA bloc is expected to focus on issues such as caste census, legal guarantees for Minimum Support Price (MSP), and social security for workers. Addressing concerns raised during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, including economic inequality, social polarisation, political authoritarianism, rising prices, and inflation, will be part of the common agenda.

The opposition will draw attention to the 10 years under Manmohan Singh’s leadership and assess whether the 10 years under PM Modi have positively impacted the common man’s life. The Adani issue is also slated to be a prominent theme in the Lok Sabha poll campaign. The strategy meeting, scheduled to include leaders from 26 parties, aims to address key issues as the INDIA bloc prepares to challenge the BJP in the 2024 general elections. Mamata Banerjee, the TMC supremo and West Bengal chief minister, is expected to participate in the meeting along with other senior leaders.

‘Main Nahin, Hum’

