Nitish seeks special category status for Bihar

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday demanded special category status (SCS) to the state during the 26th meeting of the Eastern Zonal Council meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the state capital.

The meeting, however, was not attended by West Bengal chief ministers Mamata Banerjee, Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik and Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren. Nitish, however, met Shah after a lot of political acrimony between them ever since JD (U) supremo had snapped ties with BJP to form a new government with the grand alliance in August last year.

The demand for special category status has been revived afresh after release of the caste and economic survey data recently. Last month, the state cabinet had passed a resolution demanding a grant of special category status for the state. He claims that it will require five years to complete various schemes but the state government would be able to do it in a very short time if it was accorded special status.

