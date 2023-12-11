Power games | Poll Preparation: Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ to go weekly

Shahid Faridi By

Poll Preparation

Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ to go weekly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to virtually address the beneficiaries of his government’s numerous schemes every Saturday. BJP president J P Nadda has informed party MPs, MLAs, state unit presidents and the party’s chief ministers that the Prime Minister will engage with the beneficiaries of Central government’s schemes and “share his Mann Ki Baat (speak his mind) with them” every week on Saturdays as part of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme. Under this programme, over 3,000 publicity-cum-enrolment vans are going around in the country.

These video vans are informing people about the schemes of the Union government and inviting them to enroll for the benefits. The target is to cover 2.70 lakh villages by the middle of January 2023. BJP leaders have been instructed to put up hoardings and posters to spread awareness about the programme and gather maximum number of people when the Yatra reaches their area. BJP leaders have also been asked to enroll people as Viksit Bharat ambassadors.

Every Saturday, the Prime Minister will address the people gathered at the 3,000 Viksit Bharat video vans in different parts of the country. The number of people he will address every Saturday through the 3,000 vans will be in lakhs. Party leaders said over a crore people have already been contacted through these Viksit Bharat vans in the first three weeks of the programme. Sources said the focus of the programme is more on the rural areas where the BJP is relatively weak.

Target 2024

NaMo App to be pivotal in PM’s hat-trick bid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to make the Namo App a one-stop-shop for all the policies, programmes, beneficiary data and campaign material for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The app will play a pivotal role in the Prime Minister’s bid to score a hat-trick in 2024 elections. Sources said BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Anil Jain, who has earlier served as the party’s national general secretary, has been asked to reach out to the RSS leadership in states and at the Centre to request it to direct the cadres to use the app. NaMo App national convenor Kuljeet Singh Chahal is also coordinating with Jain and the RSS leadership for wider use of the app.

Modi has himself appealed to the BJP cadres, beneficiaries of Central government schemes and the Viksit Bharat ambassadors to use the app for information and feedback. Sources said the first phase of the plan is to get millions of downloads of the app for a two-way communication between the Prime Minister and BJP foot soldiers to prepare the latter for elections. This will be followed by loading the app with talking points and other campaign material for the 2024 election campaign. The party has launched many schemes to promote the app. In one scheme, a party member who gets 5,100 people to download the app gets a chance to meet the Prime Minister.

