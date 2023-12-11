Home Nation

SC verdict on Article 370 will strengthen spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat': UP CM

Adityanath, in a post on X, said, "The decision given by the Honourable Supreme Court regarding Section 370 and 35A is commendable.

Published: 11th December 2023 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2023 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the Supreme Court's verdict to uphold the government's decision to abrogate Article 370 is going to strengthen the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.

Adityanath, in a post on X, said, "The decision given by the Honourable Supreme Court regarding Section 370 and 35A is commendable.

ALSO READ | 'Disappointed with SC verdict on Article 370': Omar Abdullah, Sajad Lone

This is going to strengthen the spirit of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat'.

"From 25 crore people of the state, I thank for the historic work of connecting Jammu and Kashmir with the mainstream of the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the spirit of 'Nation First'," he added.

"Under the successful leadership of the PM, Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh will set new standards of good governance, development and prosperity. Jai Hind!"Adityanath said.

While upholding the government's decision on Article 370, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court also directed that statehood to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir be restored at the earliest and said steps should be taken to conduct elections to the Assembly in the Union Territory by September 30 next year.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Article 370 Yogi Adityanath Supreme Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp