Selection part of grand strategy for LS polls

NEW DELHI: The decision to make tribal leader Vishnu Deo Sai Chhattisgarh chief minister was part of a strategy to boost the BJP’s performance in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Known for his sharp organisational skills, the 59-year-old has wide acceptance in the tribal communities. According to political observers, his selection as CM was in-principle made when Union home minister and BJP’s principal strategist Amit Shah told voters that Sai would get a ‘big job’ after elections.

Chhattisgarh shares it border with Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. “In all these states, tribals have considerable presence. After the election of President of India, the BJP’s political think-tank with consent of PM Modi had played the second masterstroke to woo the tribal community ahead of the LS election by appointing a prominent tribal face as CM in Chhattisgarh, which has more than 7.5% of India’s total tribal population,” said a senior BJP functionary. He added that PM Modi’s vision is to make the tribal vote bank attached with the saffron party on the basis of the work done for the community as well as the representation accorded to tribal leaders.

In Chhattisgarh, the BJP almost swept in tribal areas in the assembly election by winning 17 out of the 29 seats reserved for ST candidates for the 90-member Assembly. Working through a national plan for the ST population, the BJP, taking a lesson from the setback in tribal-dominated seats in 2018, has made its concerns and works visible and known among the ST people over the past five years. With the appointment of Sai, the saffron party has further bolstered its image of being the champion of tribal causes.

