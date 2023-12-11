Home Nation

Shivraj Singh Chouhan resigns after Mohan Yadav elected as new Madhya Pradesh CM

Chouhan reached Raj Bhavan immediately after the meeting of newly-elected MLAs concluded and tendered his resignation.

Published: 11th December 2023 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2023 07:02 PM

adhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tenders his resignation from the post of Chief Minister to Governor Mangubhai Patel, at Raj Bhavan in Bhopal. (Photo | PTI)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tenders his resignation from the post of Chief Minister to Governor Mangubhai Patel, at Raj Bhavan in Bhopal. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan submitted his resignation to Governor Mangubhai Patel after Mohan Yadav was elected as the leader of the state legislative party at a meeting held here on Monday.

The BJP has picked Mohan Yadav (58), an OBC leader and a three-time MLA, as the next chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, state party president VD Sharma said.

Chouhan had served as chief minister for four terms.

