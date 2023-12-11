Shivraj Singh Chouhan resigns after Mohan Yadav elected as new Madhya Pradesh CM
Chouhan reached Raj Bhavan immediately after the meeting of newly-elected MLAs concluded and tendered his resignation.
Published: 11th December 2023 06:33 PM | Last Updated: 11th December 2023 07:02 PM | A+A A-
BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan submitted his resignation to Governor Mangubhai Patel after Mohan Yadav was elected as the leader of the state legislative party at a meeting held here on Monday.
The BJP has picked Mohan Yadav (58), an OBC leader and a three-time MLA, as the next chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, state party president VD Sharma said.
Chouhan had served as chief minister for four terms.