Srinagar Diary: No fuel for riders without helmets in Valley

In a first, the administration in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir has ordered a  ban on the sale of fuel to two-wheeler riders without helmets.

Published: 11th December 2023 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2023 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

In a first, the administration in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir has ordered a  ban on the sale of fuel to two-wheeler riders without helmets. District Magistrate Anantnag in an order cited increase in road accidents involving two-wheeler riders.  The petrol pump owners and operators have been directed by the administration not to sell petrol to bikers and two-wheeler riders arriving at the pumps without wearing a helmet.  The petrol pump and filling station owners have also been asked to install CCTV cameras, which should clearly show the footage of the buyers.  

Crackdown against social media misuse
Police has launched a  crackdown against the misuse of social media in Kashmir and started legal proceedings against nine persons. The crackdown followed warnings by District Magistrates and police officers of legal proceedings against individuals for spreading rumors, anti-national sentiments, and other content that could disrupt the peaceful environment through their posts on social networking platforms. Police has initiated legal proceedings against three persons in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district for sharing videos containing hate-filled and inflammatory statements. 

Migratory birds come back to Kashmir
Migratory birds from various European, Western and central Asian countries arrive in Kashmir during the winter months and make the Valley their temporary abode. Among the migratory birds that visit the valley every year are Tufted Duck, Gudwal, Brahminy Duck, Gargantuan, Greylag Goose, Mallard, Common Merganser, Northern Pintail, Ferruginous Pochard, Red Crested Pochard, Ruddy Shelduck, Northern Shoveler, Common Teal and Eurasian Wagtail. According to officials, every year, 5-12 lakh migratory birds are seen in Kashmir wetlands. The water bodies become colorful with these visiting birds and are a sight for tourists.

Fayaz wani
Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir
fayazwani123@gmail.com

