Home Nation

Teenage girl shot dead by brother in UP for refusing to stop texting on phone 

Locals said the elder brother Aditya was opposed to his sister's relationship with a youth of another community in the same village.

Published: 11th December 2023 12:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2023 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

sHOOTING , GUN , BULLET , FIRED

Image used for representational purposes.

By PTI

SAHARANPUR: A teenage girl was allegedly shot dead by her brother here after she refused to stop texting on her phone, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in in Shekhpura Kadeem village on Sunday night when Muskan (17) was allegedly using her mobile phone and her brother Aditya asked her to stop texting, ASP (City) Abhimaniyu Manglik said.

Muskan refused to listen to her brother and as the argument escalated, Aditya allegedly shot her using a country-made pistol, the ASP said.

Their mother Babita was in another room of the house when the incident took place, he said.

Locals rushed the victim to a hospital, where she was declared brought dead, he added. The police said a manhunt has been launched to nab the absconding accused, who is in his early twenties.

Locals said Aditya was opposed to his sister's relationship with a youth of another community in the same village. The police are probing the case from all possible angles, the ASP said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh shot murder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp