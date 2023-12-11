To keep wild tuskers away, soft release centers in Palamu Reserve to be guarded by solar fencing

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Four soft release centers being set up in Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR) will be guarded by solar fencing. According to officials, a system is being developed through which the elephants will receive a very mild shock if they come into contact with it, which will further help in keeping them away from chain link fencing set up around the soft release centers.

Notably, Jharkhand forest officials have chalked out plans to set up soft release centers to ensure enough food for tigers, which will help in increasing their numbers in the Palamu Tiger Reserve.

The soft release centers are those where animals are placed in pre-release cages located close to the location where they will be released.

Since, PTR is also a permanent habitat of nearly 300 wild tuskers, soft release centers are being equipped with solar fencing, which will help in keeping the wild tuskers away from the chain link fencing, thus protecting them from getting damaged. Incidentally, seven wild tuskers were killed last month due to electrocution after they came in contact with sagging high-tension wires in Jamshedpur.

“Solar fencing is a solar-powered protective system for chain link fencing that have two wires running outside it,” said the PTR Deputy Director South Division Kumar Ashish.

If any living being comes in contact with these wires, they will receive a mild electric shock and hence, help in keeping them away from it, he added.

According to Ashish, PTR being the habitat of nearly 300 wild tuskers, there will always be a possibility of the chain link fencing put around the soft release camps, getting damaged as the wild tuskers keep on roaming around in groups from one place to another in PTR. Therefore, the decision was taken to give these soft release centers a protective shield from the wild tuskers, he said.

“The mild shock generated from the solar panels installed at different locations will not cause any damage to the lives of elephants,” said the Deputy Director.

