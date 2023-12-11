Tribal leader Vishnu Deo Sai is Chhattisgarh CM

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Vishnu Deo Sai, 59, a senior tribal leader and former Union minister, will be the next chief minister of Chhattisgarh after he was elected the leader of the BJP legislature party in Raipur on Sunday.

Former chief minister Raman Singh proposed Sai’s name, which was seconded by state BJP president Arun Sao and senior MLA Brijmohan Agrawal at the party state office. Singh hinted that he might assume the responsibility as a Speaker of the state Assembly and there could be a possibility of two deputy chief ministers.

After getting elected unopposed as CM-designate, Sai met Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at the Rajbhavan to stake claim to form the government with 54 members in the newly elected House in Chhattisgarh. On Sunday evening, Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan extended the formal invitation to Sai to form government.

Sai will be the second tribal chief minister of Chhattisgarh after late Ajit Jogi, who was the first Congress CM of the state in November 2000. “Our priority will be to fulfil the promises made in our manifesto during the next five years. To begin with, the BJP government will approve the bonus payment of the two years for the paddy growers on December 25 and constructing houses for the 18 lakh poor who remained deprived under the PM Awas Yojana during the last five years,” the CM-designate told the media persons.

Speaking to reporters, Sai admitted that he has his work cut out as the state’s financial health is weak, for which he blamed the previous Congress-led government.

Sai hails from Bagiya village in Sarguja division, where the BJP snatched all 14 seats from the Congress.

According to BJP sources, the oath-taking ceremony may take place either on December 12 or 13, depending on the availability of Prime Minister Narendra Mod. The BJP had not projected anyone as the party’s CM face this time during the assembly elections and the party sought votes in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ex-CM proposes

The proposal to elect Sai as the legislature party leader was moved by former chief minister Raman Singh, which was seconded by Arun Sao and senior leader Brijmohan Agrawal

