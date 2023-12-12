After Shivraj, will Vasundhara be overlooked for CM post? All eyes on Rajasthan as BJP MLAs meet on Tuesday

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: The ongoing uncertainty in Rajasthan over the new Chief Minister is set to conclude on Tuesday when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has summoned all its MLAs for a meeting. Observer Rajnath Singh is expected to arrive in Jaipur to oversee the proceedings. Meanwhile, the other observers Saroj Pandey and Vinod Tawde were anticipated to reach Jaipur by Monday night.

According to inside sources, the legislature party meeting will commence at 11 am in the BJP office. Initial one-on-one discussions with the MLAs may take place and the formal announcement of the Chief Minister's name is likely to occur post-lunch.

After the surprising choices in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, there is growing anticipation that Vasundhara Raje Scindia, a two-time Chief Minister, might be sidelined from the race.

Unlike previous elections where the party declared a Chief Ministerial face, this time the BJP contested on collective leadership in the state.

Since the election results came out on December 3, there has been a noticeable trend of MLAs expressing support for Vasundhara Raje. Numerous legislators have visited her residence and a chorus demanding her appointment as Chief Minister is gaining momentum within the party ranks.

Responding to queries about MLAs gathering at Vasundhara Raje's residence, senior BJP leader Rajendra Rathore remarked, "The Bharatiya Janata Party has garnered votes in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is the most prominent face in our party. It contradicts the culture of the Bharatiya Janata Party to solicit support via calls."

Addressing the delay in announcing the Chief Minister's name, Rathore stated, "The wait is now only a matter of hours. Observers, acting on top leadership instructions, will convene a meeting of the legislature party in Jaipur. Subsequently, the Chief Minister's name and face will be revealed. The party MLAs will align with the decision, forming a double-engine government in Rajasthan."

Chhattisgarh recently witnessed the appointment of a tribal face as Chief Minister, while Madhya Pradesh saw an OBC (Other Backward Class) leader assuming the top position. With these changes in mind, the focus has now shifted to Rajasthan, where the BJP is considering options from its general category vote bank, including the Brahmin, Vaishya and Rajput communities.

According to BJP sources, after selecting the leader of the legislative party on Tuesday, a claim to form the government will be presented to the Governor. The swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Minister, along with over 10 ministers, is anticipated to take place in Jaipur on December 15.

A central leader also suggested the possibility of appointing two Deputy Chief Ministers alongside the Chief Minister in Rajasthan for the first time.

As the BJP navigates the crucial decision, the political landscape in Rajasthan stands on the brink of transformation, with the possibility of a new face leading the state.

