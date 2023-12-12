Amit Shah hits back at TMC, Cong leaders after 'communal', 'take back PoK' barbs 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha on Tuesday witnessed some heated moments as Home Minister Amit Shah took exception to Trinamool Congress member Saugata Roy referring to the repeal of Article 370, the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya and Uniform Civil Code as BJP's "communal and divisive agenda".

"Ram temple was built as per directions of the Supreme Court, repeal of Article 370 has been endorsed by the Supreme Court. Do you wish to say that the Supreme Court is pursuing a communal agenda?" Shah countered.

UCC has been placed by Constitution-makers in the Directive Principles, he said.

"Do you mean to say that our Constitution-makers were also pursuing a communal agenda?" the Home Minister said.

The House also witnessed a spat between Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Shah, with the Congress leader seeking a timeline from the government on getting back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Chowdhury asked whether the government will be able to reclaim PoK before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"Let us assume that Congress did nothing but you are strong and powerful you should snatch back POK. We want to see if you can get it before the elections you make tall claims inside the House," the Bahrampur MP said.

Hitting back at Chowdhury, Shah said, "I want to ask under whose term did we lose Aksaichin and PoK.

" The issue of PoK was also raised by Saugata Roy, after which Shah retorted; "Under Congress' design West Bengal would have also been part of Bangladesh it was Syama Prasad Mukherjee who ensured that it didn't."

