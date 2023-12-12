Home Nation

BJP names first-time MLA Bhajanlal Sharma as Rajasthan's next Chief Minister

Sharma's name comes as a shock after former CM Raje and Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Ashwini Vaishnaw were said to be among the frontrunners

Published: 12th December 2023 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2023 04:51 PM   |  A+A-

Bhajanlal Sharma, a first-time MLA from the Sanganer constituency, will become the next Chief Minister of Rajasthan. (Photo | Facebook)

By Online Desk

In another unexpected development, the BJP named Bhajanlal Sharma, a legislator representing the Sanganer Assembly constituency, as the next Chief Minister of Rajasthan.

Sharma is a first-time MLA from the Sangeer constituency in Jaipur. He defeated Pushpendra Bhardwaj of the Indian National Congress by a margin of 48,081 votes in the recently concluded assembly elections.

The 56-year-old legislator's surprise ascent comes after the saffron party named Mohan Yadav, a state cabinet minister and three-time MLA, as the next Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh on Monday. Yadav succeeded Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the party's longest-serving CM.

Sharma's name comes as a shock after former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Ashwini Vaishnaw were said to be among the frontrunners for the Chief Minister's post in Rajasthan, one of three states that the BJP won in the recent elections.

The team of BJP observers who oversaw the legislature party meeting that named Sharma as the CM  choice in Jaipur was led by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Vinod Tawde and Saroj Pandey and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, the BJP in-charge for Rajasthan, were the other observers.

Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje proposed Bhajanlal Sharma's name at the meeting and it was unanimously approved by the rest of the members.

In the recent Rajasthan assembly polls, the BJP won 115 seats out of 199, leading to the ouster of the incumbent Ashok Gehlot government, while the Congress clinched 69 seats.

FROM OUR ARCHIVES: Will BJP opt for fresh face as degree of restlessness for top post hots up?

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan Elections Rajasthan CM BJP Bhajanlal Sharma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp