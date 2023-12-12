Home Nation

BJP's CM-designate Bhajanlal Sharma meets Guv, stakes claim to form govt

BJP state president CP Joshi presented a letter to the governor, informing that Sharma has been elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party in the state, according to a Raj Bhawan statement.

Published: 12th December 2023 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2023 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

Newly-elected Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma with his deputies Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa, newly-elected State Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani. (Photo | PTI)

Newly-elected Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma with his deputies Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa, newly-elected State Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: BJP's chief minister-designate Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday met Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and staked claim to form the next government in the state.

The BJP had won 115 seats in the recent assembly elections, while the Congress got 69 seats.

Polling was held on 199 of the 200 seats in the state on November 25.

BJP state president CP Joshi presented a letter to the governor, informing that Sharma has been elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party in the state, according to a Raj Bhawan statement.

Sharma was accompanied by senior BJP leader and party central observer Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje.

Deputy chief minister-designates Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa were also present.

Singh presented the list of 115 MLAs to the governor, the statement said.

Sharma reached the Raj Bhawan after the BJP legislature party meeting, which was overseen by Singh and two other central observers -- Vinod Tawde and Saroj Pandey.

At the meeting, Singh had also announced that Vasudev Devnani will be the speaker of the state assembly.

Polling was held at 199 seats as elections in Karanpur was deferred due to the death of Congress candidate and sitting MLA Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

It will now be held on January 5.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhajanlal Sharma BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp