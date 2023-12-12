Cancer cases in India to increase from 14.61 lakhs to 15.7 lakhs by 2025: Centre

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Cancer cases in India are projected to increase from 14.61 lakhs in 2022 to 15.7 lakhs in 2025, the government informed the Rajya Sabha Tuesday.

Of the total, 1461427 cancer cases reported in both genders in 2022, Uttar Pradesh reported the highest at 2,10,958.

It is followed by Maharashtra (1,21,717), Bihar (1,09, 274), West Bengal (1,13,581), Tamil Nadu (93,536), Karnataka (90,349) and Madhya Pradesh (81,901), Minister of State for Health, Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel said in a written reply.

While in 2018, the number of cancer cases was 13,25,232, it went up in 2019 and touched 13,58,415. In 2020, 13,92,179 cancer cases were registered, while in 2021, it went up to 14,26,447.

Quoting the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Cancer Registry Programme (ICMR-NCRP), he said, the estimated incidence of cancer cases is projected to increase from 14.61 lakhs in 2022 to 15.7 lakhs in 2025.

He also said that in the ICMR study report “India: Health of the Nation’s States”- The Indian State Level Disease Burden Imitative (2017), the burden of Ischemic Heart Diseases has increased from 3.7% in 1990 to 8.7% in 2016.

The minister also said that diagnosis and treatment of NCDs including cancer and heart diseases is available at various levels in the health care delivery at Community Health Centres, District Hospitals, Medical Colleges, Central institutions like AIIMS, Central Government Hospitals and private sector hospitals. The treatment in Government Hospitals is either free or highly subsidized for the poor and needy.

Baghel said that the treatment of major NCDs including cancer and heart diseases is also available under Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) coverage of Rs. 5 lakhs per family per year for secondary or tertiary care hospitalization is provided to over 60 crore poor and needy beneficiaries.

"Besides, quality generic medicines are made available at affordable prices to all, under Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) in collaboration with the State Governments. Affordable Medicines and Reliable Implants for Treatment (AMRIT) Pharmacy stores have been set up in some hospitals/institutions, with an objective to make drugs available at a substantial discount vis-à-vis the Maximum Retail Price," he added.

