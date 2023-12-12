Home Nation

BJP legislature party meeting begins in Jaipur to pick Rajasthan's next CM

The BJP legislature party meeting will be held at the party office at 4 pm to pick the state's next chief minister.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

FILE - Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The BJP legislature party meeting to pick the new chief minister of Rajasthan began in Jaipur on Tuesday afternoon.

The meeting is being held at the BJP office in the presence of the party's three central observers led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The two other observers are Vinod Tawde and Saroj Pandey

The meeting will elect the legislature party's leader, who will be the chief minister, following the BJP's victory in the recent assembly elections.

The newly elected MLAs have already reached the party office for the meeting. After the announcement of the chief minister, a delegation will go to the Raj Bhawan to stake claim to form the government.

Asked about the probable candidate for the chief minister's post, party leaders maintained that the decision of the high command would be acceptable to all.

The BJP won 115 seats out of the 199 that went to polls. Polling was postponed in one constituency due to the death of a candidate.

