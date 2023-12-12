BJP legislature party meeting begins in Jaipur to pick Rajasthan's next CM

By PTI

JAIPUR: The BJP legislature party meeting to pick the new chief minister of Rajasthan began in Jaipur on Tuesday afternoon.

The meeting is being held at the BJP office in the presence of the party's three central observers led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The two other observers are Vinod Tawde and Saroj Pandey

The meeting will elect the legislature party's leader, who will be the chief minister, following the BJP's victory in the recent assembly elections.

#WATCH | BJP central observers for Rajasthan, Rajnath Singh, Vinod Tawde, Saroj Pandey along with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, BJP leaders CP Joshi, Vasundhara Raje and other leaders at the BJP office in Jaipur. pic.twitter.com/ek4RXxyyq5 — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2023

The newly elected MLAs have already reached the party office for the meeting. After the announcement of the chief minister, a delegation will go to the Raj Bhawan to stake claim to form the government.

Asked about the probable candidate for the chief minister's post, party leaders maintained that the decision of the high command would be acceptable to all.

The BJP won 115 seats out of the 199 that went to polls. Polling was postponed in one constituency due to the death of a candidate.

