Home Nation

Chandigarh Diary: After tasting success, BJP turns to Punjab

Political leaders from the ruling BJP, JJP, and the Opposition Congress are actively participating in wedding ceremonies across the state, claiming they attend as invited guests.

Published: 12th December 2023 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2023 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

After tasting success, BJP turns to Punjab
Riding on recent victories in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, the Punjab unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is strategically positioning itself to translate regional success into a formidable political force in Punjab. Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar is engaging with party workers, preparing them for what he deems a “defining moment for Punjab BJP.” However, the appointment of new district presidents has become a point of contention. While Jakhar may replace district presidents, state organisation secretary Manthri Srinivasulu  has opposed the move.

BJP leaders, Oppn attend weddings across state
Political leaders from the ruling BJP, JJP, and the Opposition Congress are actively participating in wedding ceremonies across the state, claiming they attend as invited guests. However, their true agenda is to bolster connections with the public ahead of next year’s parliamentary and assembly polls. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Bhisnoi, a senior BJP leader, is immersed in distributing wedding cards for his son Bhayva Bhisnoi, a BJP MLA. The festivities span Udaipur with receptions in Pushkar, Adampur, and Delhi. Bhisnoi aims  to distribute cards across Hisar Lok Sabha constituency.

IMA threatens stir over minister’s remark
While attending a function at Baba Farid University of Health Sciences in Faridkot, Punjab, Social Security Minister Dr. Baljit Kaur, in her speech, highlighted the prevalence of corrupt practices among doctors. She expressed concern about how innocent young doctors were being exposed to such unethical conduct. This stirred discontent among doctors, considering her own background as a former physician. In response, the Indian Medical Association convened an emergency meeting and threatened to initiate a protest, demanding an apology from the minister. The association also criticised her for insulting her mentors and superiors.

Harpreet Bajwa
Our correspondent in Chandigarh
hsbajwa73@gmail.com

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sunil Jakhar BJP Congress Indian Medical Association

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp