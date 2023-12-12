Chandigarh Diary: After tasting success, BJP turns to Punjab

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

After tasting success, BJP turns to Punjab

Riding on recent victories in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, the Punjab unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is strategically positioning itself to translate regional success into a formidable political force in Punjab. Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar is engaging with party workers, preparing them for what he deems a “defining moment for Punjab BJP.” However, the appointment of new district presidents has become a point of contention. While Jakhar may replace district presidents, state organisation secretary Manthri Srinivasulu has opposed the move.

BJP leaders, Oppn attend weddings across state

Political leaders from the ruling BJP, JJP, and the Opposition Congress are actively participating in wedding ceremonies across the state, claiming they attend as invited guests. However, their true agenda is to bolster connections with the public ahead of next year’s parliamentary and assembly polls. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Bhisnoi, a senior BJP leader, is immersed in distributing wedding cards for his son Bhayva Bhisnoi, a BJP MLA. The festivities span Udaipur with receptions in Pushkar, Adampur, and Delhi. Bhisnoi aims to distribute cards across Hisar Lok Sabha constituency.

IMA threatens stir over minister’s remark

While attending a function at Baba Farid University of Health Sciences in Faridkot, Punjab, Social Security Minister Dr. Baljit Kaur, in her speech, highlighted the prevalence of corrupt practices among doctors. She expressed concern about how innocent young doctors were being exposed to such unethical conduct. This stirred discontent among doctors, considering her own background as a former physician. In response, the Indian Medical Association convened an emergency meeting and threatened to initiate a protest, demanding an apology from the minister. The association also criticised her for insulting her mentors and superiors.

Harpreet Bajwa

Our correspondent in Chandigarh

hsbajwa73@gmail.com

