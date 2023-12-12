Home Nation

Plea to implement Women's Reservation Bill before 2024 elections: SC seeks Centre's response

It is to be noted that the Women's Reservation Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on September 20 and a day after it, in the Rajya Sabha.

Published: 12th December 2023 10:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2023 11:00 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hearing to a petition filed by one Dr Jaya Thakur, a Supreme Court's two-judge bench, headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti, on Tuesday issued notice to the Centre regarding he implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill and sought its detailed reply.

The plea filed by Dr Jaya sought a direction from the Apex Court to the Centre that the recently enacted law providing for reservation of 33 per cent for women in Parliament and state legislative assemblies be implemented before the next year's general elections.

It was also on September 28, received the President's assent.

Dr Thakur's plea, filed in the Apex Court, stated that the Constitution (One Hundred and Sixth Amendment) Act, 2023 should be implemented immediately without waiting for the conduct of a census or the delimitation exercise 

The bill, which passed in both houses of Parliament almost unanimously—with just two votes against— was passed to ensure that women occupy at least 33 per cent of the seats in state legislative assemblies and the Lok Sabha, the lower house of Parliament.

