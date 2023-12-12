Home Nation

Power corridor: ‘States can develop their own textbooks’

The Centre on Monday said that state governments can adopt or adapt NCERT textbooks or develop their own based on the National Curriculum Framework for School Education.

Annpurna Devi

By Express News Service

The Centre on Monday said that state governments can adopt or adapt NCERT textbooks or develop their own based on the National Curriculum Framework for School Education. MoS Education, Annpurna Devi said that NCF is not a prescriptive document. To a question from Tamil Nadu MPs A. Raja and A. Ganeshamurthi on the number of states that have rejected NCERT national curriculum and prepared their own curriculum through state agencies, the minister said that the NCF enables the federal structure of school education. NEP 2020 provides that states will prepare their own curricula, the minister added. 

Guidelines to regulate coaching centres
The Centre is framing guidelines to regulate mushrooming coaching centres in the country, the Lok Sabha was informed Monday. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan informed the House that the government is in process of formulating guidelines for regulation of coaching centres for adoption by states/UTs by way of appropriate legal framework.

No data on suicide by students: centre 
The Centre told the Lok Sabha on Monday that it has no data on the number of students who died by suicide in the country. MoS Education Annpurna Devi said that the ministry is preparing a draft UMMEED (Understand, Motivate, Manage, Empathise, Empower and Develop: Prevention of Suicide - Guidelines for Schools, 2023) which provides an understanding about suicide, associated myths and facts, protective factors and warning signs for identifying students at risk.

