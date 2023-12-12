Home Nation

Range Rover for tractor driver in Assam lottery

Representational image of lottery tickets (Pic |ENS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
GUWAHATI:  It is a story of rags to riches for Inzamamul Haque. The Assam tractor driver hit the jackpot at a raffle draw to win a luxurious Range Rover car, worth Rs 76 lakh. Saiful Islam, Haque’s brother-in-law, was lucky too. He won the 16th prize, a WagonR. Haque hails from Uttar Kaljhar village while Islam is from Sitoli village, both in lower Assam’s Barpeta district.

The duo purchased two lottery tickets each, priced Rs 100 for one. The results of the raffle draw, organised by the Howly Raas Festival celebration committee, were declared on Sunday. Haque’s joy knew no bounds when he had learnt about hitting the jackpot. 

“I was at home when one of my friends shared the list of winning numbers. I cannot tell you how happy I was when I discovered that I had, in fact, won the first prize,” Haque told journalists. He said he could not sleep the entire night. “I hoped to win a prize. I am a poor tractor driver and I thought if I win one, it might change my fortune,” he said.

