Sushant Singh's ex-manager Disha Salian death case: State orders SIT probe

Salian died allegedly after falling off a high-rise building in the Malad area of Mumbai on June 8, 2020, a week before Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling of his residence.

Published: 12th December 2023 01:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2023 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

Former manager to Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Salian.

Former manager to Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Salian. (Photo | Facebook)

By ANI

MUMBAI: The state government on Tuesday ordered an SIT (Special Investigation Team) probe into the death of Disha Salian, the manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

In December, last year, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed the Assembly that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) would be formed to probe the Salian's death.

In October, this year, BJP leader Nitesh Rane targeted Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray in connection with the Disha Salian case, demanding that his father and senior Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray address the matter.

"Today Uddhav Thackeray will be addressing workers at Shivaji Park, Sanjay Raut says it is the day to speak the truth. So will Uddhav Thackeray in today's address speak the truth about his son Aaditya Thackeray's involvement in the Disha Salian murder case? Weren't drugs used in the party held before the death of Disha Salian?" Nitesh Rane said earlier.

Salian died allegedly after falling off a high-rise building in the Malad area of Mumbai on June 8, 2020, a week before Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling of his residence.

Mumbai police had registered an accidental death case in the matter. 

TAGS
Sushant Singh Rajput Disha Salian Mumbai police

