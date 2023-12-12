Zoram People’s Movement's Lalbiakzama elected Mizoram Speaker

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Lalbiakzama of the ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) in Mizoram was on Tuesday elected as the Speaker of the state Assembly unopposed.

Pro-tem Speaker Lalfamkima said the Opposition did not nominate any candidate.

Lalbiakzama is a first-time MLA who won the November 7 elections from the Chalfilh constituency.

Born in 1965 and a commerce graduate, he had contested the 2003 and 2013 Assembly elections as a candidate of the Zoram Nationalist Party but lost on both occasions. He did not contest the 2018 polls.

Lalbiakzama told reporters that he would try to maintain impartiality during the House proceedings. He urged the members to refrain from attacking one another on personal matters.

The first session of the new Assembly also saw the Pro-tem Speaker administering oaths to the newly elected members.

ZPM had swept the polls by winning 27 seats. It was followed by Mizo National Front (ten), BJP (two) and Congress (one).

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

GUWAHATI: Lalbiakzama of the ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) in Mizoram was on Tuesday elected as the Speaker of the state Assembly unopposed. Pro-tem Speaker Lalfamkima said the Opposition did not nominate any candidate. Lalbiakzama is a first-time MLA who won the November 7 elections from the Chalfilh constituency.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Born in 1965 and a commerce graduate, he had contested the 2003 and 2013 Assembly elections as a candidate of the Zoram Nationalist Party but lost on both occasions. He did not contest the 2018 polls. Lalbiakzama told reporters that he would try to maintain impartiality during the House proceedings. He urged the members to refrain from attacking one another on personal matters. The first session of the new Assembly also saw the Pro-tem Speaker administering oaths to the newly elected members. ZPM had swept the polls by winning 27 seats. It was followed by Mizo National Front (ten), BJP (two) and Congress (one). Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp