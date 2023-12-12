Home Nation

Zoram People’s Movement's Lalbiakzama elected Mizoram Speaker

Born in 1965 and a commerce graduate, he had contested the 2003 and 2013 Assembly elections as a candidate of the Zoram Nationalist Party but lost on both occasions.

Published: 12th December 2023 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2023 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

Lalbiakzama of the ruling Zoram People’s Movement. (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Lalbiakzama of the ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) in Mizoram was on Tuesday elected as the Speaker of the state Assembly unopposed.

Pro-tem Speaker Lalfamkima said the Opposition did not nominate any candidate.

Lalbiakzama is a first-time MLA who won the November 7 elections from the Chalfilh constituency.

Born in 1965 and a commerce graduate, he had contested the 2003 and 2013 Assembly elections as a candidate of the Zoram Nationalist Party but lost on both occasions. He did not contest the 2018 polls.

Lalbiakzama told reporters that he would try to maintain impartiality during the House proceedings. He urged the members to refrain from attacking one another on personal matters.

The first session of the new Assembly also saw the Pro-tem Speaker administering oaths to the newly elected members.

ZPM had swept the polls by winning 27 seats. It was followed by Mizo National Front (ten), BJP (two) and Congress (one).

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MizoramZoram People’s MovementZPMLalbiakzama

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp