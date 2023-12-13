Home Nation

CAF jawan killed, another injured in Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh

"Naxalites triggered an IED blast and opened firing on the patrolling team that led to an encounter between the two sides," a senior police said.

Published: 13th December 2023

By PTI

NARAYANPUR: A Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) jawan was killed and another one injured after Naxalites attacked a team of security personnel and triggered a blast of an improvised explosive device (IED) in the Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred around 11 am in the Aamdai Ghati iron ore mine area under Chhote Dongar police station limits when the security personnel were out on an area domination operation, a senior police official said.

"Naxalites triggered an IED blast and opened firing on the patrolling team that led to an encounter between the two sides," he said.

Constable Kamlesh Sahu, belonging to the CAF's 9th battalion, was killed in the incident, while another constable Vinay Kumar Sahu sustained minor injuries, he said.

The deceased jawan was a native of the Janjgir-Champa district of the state, he said. The injured jawan was shifted to a local hospital, he said.

The search operation by a joint team of Indo-Tibetan Border Police and District Reserve Guard is underway in the area, he added.

