CJI advocates holistic lifestyle, yoga

Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dr Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud advocated for a holistic lifestyle during the inauguration of a health camp on Tuesday within the Supreme Court premises. Emphasising the significance of yoga in daily routines, CJI Dr Chandrachud urged people to incorporate it into their lives for overall well-being.

During the inauguration, he said, “Yoga is an indispensable aspect of our lives. It is essential for our lawyers, clerks and juniors to engage in regular yoga. Maintaining a calm mind is crucial for a good and healthy life.” Recognising the demanding nature of lawyers’ lives, he stressed the importance of managing stress to lead a healthy life.

Acknowledging the stressful nature of the legal profession, CJI Dr. Chandrachud remarked, “Maintaining a healthy life is crucial for lawyers, given the inherent stress in their profession. Ultimately, stress can take a toll on one’s well-being.” To promote a healthier lifestyle among legal professionals, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and Rotary Club of Delhi Humanity collaborated to organize a free cancer detection and health camp in the Supreme Court Lawns.

The event aimed to facilitate lawyers, litigants, and staff in adopting healthier practices for a balanced and wholesome life. CJI Dr. Chandrachud took part in the inauguration of the Health Camp, underscoring the importance of prioritising health and well-being in the legal community.

