Dalit leader Bairwa symbolises BJP’s social engineering

JAIPUR: The second deputy chief minister of Rajasthan is Premchand Bairwa (54), a BJP MLA from the Dudu assembly seat near Jaipur. He defeated Congress’ Babulal Nagar in the assembly elections with a margin of over 35,000 votes. Bairwa had previously won the Dudu seat in 2013 but lost in 2018 to independent candidate Babulal Nagar.

By appointing Premchand Bairwa, a PhD, and Diya Kumari as Deputy CMs of Rajasthan, the BJP has showcased social engineering. Bairwa, also known as Berwa, belongs to the Scheduled Caste. The community is known to be concentrated in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi. The BJP’s strategic move involves presenting a Brahmin as CM, Diya Kumari a Rajput and a Scheduled Caste representative, Premchand Bairwa, as the Deputy CMs, making a noteworthy statement before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The polling was held on 199 seats as the election in Karanpur was deferred due to the death of Congress candidate and sitting MLA Gurmeet Singh Koonar. It will now be held on January 5. Bairwa has a doctorate from Rajasthan University and has deep roots in RSS and BJP organisation. He is co-in-charge of BJP’s SC cell and president of Bairwa Mahasabha.

The deputy CM-designate comes from a humble background. His journey from social activism with the ABVP to becoming a prominent BJP leader showcases his commitment to public service. As the Deputy Chief Minister, Bairwa brings a wealth of experience, grassroots connect, and leadership skills to contribute to Rajasthan’s governance, BJP leaders said.

Bairwa’s consistent success in various elections highlights his electoral prowess. His victory as the president of the Dudu block BJP in 2008 and his continuous contributions to the party underscore his commitment to BJP principles and his ability to connect with the electorate. Bairwa faced defeat in the 2018 and lost the seat to Babu Lal Nagar.

