Don’t interfere in Manipur affairs, Biren tells Lalduhoma

“It (Lalduhoma’s comment) is somewhat beyond the Constitution because it is an internal matter of Manipur. He does not know what exactly is happening in Moreh” Singh said.

Published: 13th December 2023 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2023 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Manipur CM N Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday asked his Mizoram counterpart Lalduhoma to refrain from interfering in Manipur’s internal affairs. Singh told journalists in Imphal that things that happen in Manipur are its internal matters. 

“Most of my colleagues (CMs of other states), call me and enquire about the Manipur situation. They express their willingness to help bring peace and solution. But unfortunately, I came across a comment of the newly-elected Mizoram CM that Manipur police should not harass people in Moreh,” Singh said. Moreh is an India-Myanmar border town in Manipur, affected by ethnic violence.

“It (Lalduhoma’s comment) is somewhat beyond the Constitution because it is an internal matter of Manipur. He does not know what exactly is happening in Moreh,” Singh said. It is not clear when and where Lalduhoma made the purported statement. Asked about it, a leader of Mizoram’s ruling Zoram People’s Movement said he had no idea.

Singh said he did not say anything during the “controversy” surrounding the Bru issue in Mizoram. “We prayed only for the restoration of peace in Mizoram,” he said. The previous Mizo National Front (MNF) government in Mizoram had given shelter to Manipur’s some 12,000 Kuki-Zo tribals displaced by the ethnic violence.

Meanwhile, the Manipur CM condemned certain incidents in which people were harassed by some elements and appealed to the public to inform the nearest police station if they notice suspicious activities. Six resign from Mizoram council, likely to join ZPM days after ZPM formed the government. Six of Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) – five from BJP and one from MNF – resigned from their respective parties. 

Biren Sing Mizoram Manipur Lalduhoma

