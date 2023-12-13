Fibernet case: SC asks naidu not to make public statements

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu to refrain from making any public statements about the pendency of his plea in the alleged FiberNet scam. Earlier, the apex court had asked the former Andhra Pradesh chief minister not to make any public comments regarding the skill corporation scam case, in which he is an accused.A bench of justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi was hearing Naidu’s Special Leave Petition (SLP) against the AP High Court’s order refusing to grant him anticipatory bail in the FiberNet scam case.

Appearing for the State government, senior advocate Ranjit Kumar accused Naidu of continuing to make ‘political statements’ about the cases pending against him despite the court’s directions. Opposing Kumar’s submissions, senior lawyer Siddharth Luthra contended that the State’s additional advocate general had held press meets in Delhi and Hyderabad and made statements about criminal cases involving Naidu which are being probed by the APCID.

The court directed Naidu and the AP government to refrain from making any public statements regarding the pending cases. Further,it adjourned the matter to January 17. It will hear the government’s plea against Naidu’s bail on January 19 in skill case.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu to refrain from making any public statements about the pendency of his plea in the alleged FiberNet scam. Earlier, the apex court had asked the former Andhra Pradesh chief minister not to make any public comments regarding the skill corporation scam case, in which he is an accused.A bench of justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi was hearing Naidu’s Special Leave Petition (SLP) against the AP High Court’s order refusing to grant him anticipatory bail in the FiberNet scam case. Appearing for the State government, senior advocate Ranjit Kumar accused Naidu of continuing to make ‘political statements’ about the cases pending against him despite the court’s directions. Opposing Kumar’s submissions, senior lawyer Siddharth Luthra contended that the State’s additional advocate general had held press meets in Delhi and Hyderabad and made statements about criminal cases involving Naidu which are being probed by the APCID. The court directed Naidu and the AP government to refrain from making any public statements regarding the pending cases. Further,it adjourned the matter to January 17. It will hear the government’s plea against Naidu’s bail on January 19 in skill case.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp