Huge security breach in Lok Sabha, two intruders jump from public gallery, spray yellow smoke

NEW DELHI: In a major security breach in the Lok Sabha, on the 22nd anniversary of the Parliament attack two intruders jumped from the visitors' gallery and started running around the House.

As per Sansad TV live broadcast, a man wearing a blue jacket could be seen jumping over benches in the House, however, he was caught by the staff present there. The House was in session when the man jumped from the visitor's gallery, prompting the Speaker to immediately announce adjournment.

One person was seen leaping over the benches of the #LokSabha while another was seen dangling from the public gallery spraying some tear gas when Zero Hour was in progress, #Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said. pic.twitter.com/ERwCsIfP38 December 13, 2023

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said they were carrying tear gas canisters. The House was adjourned soon after. One person was seen leaping over the benches of the Lok Sabha while another was seen dangling from the public gallery spraying some tear gas when Zero Hour was in progress, Chowdhury said.

SECURITY BREACH REPORTED INSIDE LOK SABHA AS 2 PEOPLE JUMPED DOWN FROM THE GALLERY AND REPORTEDLY HURLED GAS-EMITTING OBJECTS. DETAILS AWAITED.



⁦@NewIndianXpress⁩ ⁦@XpressHyderabad⁩ ⁦@santwana99⁩ ⁦@Kalyan_TNIE⁩ pic.twitter.com/fvLihGyQK6 — Ireddy Srinivas Reddy (@ireddysrinivasr) December 13, 2023

The two persons were overpowered by the Lok Sabha members and the watch and ward staff.

BJP member Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the chair, adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

"This is certainly a security breach because today we observed the death anniversary of people who sacrificed their lives in the 2001 (Parliament attack)," Chowdhury said.

In a post on X, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said, "Saw two young men unleash foul smelling yellow coloured gas from canisters inside Parliament gallery.

Saw two young men unleash foul smelling yellow coloured gas from canisters inside Parliament gallery. MPs rushed to grab these men. One person was raising some slogans. This raises serious questions on another aspect of the new Parliament building- security. — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) December 13, 2023

MPs rushed to grab these men. One person was raising some slogans. This raises serious questions on another aspect of the new Parliament building- security.

West Bengal BJP MP Khagen Murmu was speaking in the Lok Sabha when the intruder was spotted inside the Lok Sabha. The proceeding was suspended until 2 pm.

Two persons detained by Delhi police:

"We have detained two protestors, including one woman in front of Transport Bhawan. They were protesting with coloured smoke," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal said.

The protestors who were detained from outside Parliament and taken to Parliament Street Police Station were identified as Neelam (42), a resident of Hisar in Haryana and Amol Shinde (25), a resident of Latur in Maharashtra.

The anti-terror unit of the Delhi Police, Special Cell has arrived at Parliament.

Our Front Page from December 14, 2001.#ParliamentAttack2001 pic.twitter.com/2va356m1AZ — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) December 13, 2023

Questions are already being raised about the security breach, which comes on the 22nd anniversary of the terror attack on the old Parliament building.

Terrorists of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed outfits attacked the Parliament complex on this day in 2001, killing nine people.

(With inputs from PTI)

(With inputs from PTI)

