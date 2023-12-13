Home Nation

India striving to bring about social transformation through AI, says Modi

Highlighting the benefits of AI, the PM said the technology should be used prudently to promote development and inclusiveness towards everyone’s development.

Published: 13th December 2023

PM Narendra Modi speaks at the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence | PTI

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for the positive use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) while safeguarding society from its negative impact such as propagating deepfake technology.

“India is all set to launch AI in every sector, including agriculture,” Modi said at the inauguration of a global summit on AI, “Our national AI portal has been designed and developed to play a crucial role in supporting and promoting AI-enabled technology and initiatives.” 

Highlighting the benefits of AI, the PM said the technology should be used prudently to promote development and inclusiveness towards everyone’s development. “Today, India is a front-runner in the field of AI and its subsets. We are striving to bring about social transformation through AI and urge the world to follow it,” he said.

AI initiatives in agriculture facilitate farmers in checking their application status, accessing payment details, and staying informed about government schemes with ease, said the PM. “AI has the potential to cast a positive impact on the future generation with its prudent application,” he said.

However, the PM warned against deepfakes, saying there is an urgent need to proceed with extreme caution. He said suggestions emerging from the summit should be utilised to safeguard the world from the potential challenges posed by the darker aspects of AI.

