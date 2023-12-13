Home Nation

Man hits cyclist while performing stunts on Signature bridge in Delhi, probe ordered

A video has surfaced on social media showing a man performing a dangerous road stunt on Delhi's Signature Bridge that ended up injuring a cyclist.

The video was widely shared on social media. ( Photo | Screengrab)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A video of a man showcasing stunts while travelling in an autorickshaw and hitting a cyclist on the Signature flyover in north Delhi has surfaced on social media prompting police to launch an investigation into the matter, officials said on Tuesday.

Police said that the video was shared widely on social media.

The video shows a man swinging from a speeding autorickshaw and touching the vehicles that are passing by him on the busy road. He then collides with a cyclist and knocks him down, leaving him injured. 

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the police impounded the autorickshaw. 

"The autorickshaw in question and its driver Shiva of Ghaziabad have been traced by traffic personnel of the TPR Circle," a senior official of the Delhi Traffic Police said.

A challan has been issued for dangerous driving, driving without a licence and under appropriate sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, he said, adding that the autorickshaw has been impounded.

Earlier, after the video surfaced on social media, the Delhi Police launched an investigation.

