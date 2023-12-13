Rajasthan: Organisation man BJP’s best bet in desert state

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Bhajan Lal Sharma, a first-time MLA from the Brahmin-dominated Sanganer Assembly seat in Jaipur, defeated Congress rival Pushpendra Bhardwaj by over 48,000 votes. A former general secretary of the BJP’s state working committee, Sharma is known for his organizational expertise, having been the state general secretary four times consecutively.

Sharma hails from Attari village, Nadbai tehsil, Bharatpur district, and is closely associated with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He completed his postgraduate studies in political science. His election affidavit reveals assets totaling around Rs 1.5 crore, with Rs 46 lakh in liabilities. Sharma’s political journey includes roles as sarpanch, a panchayat committee member, and district president of the Bharatpur BJP. He faced legal issues and actively participated in movements like the Ram Janmabhoomi movement in 1992 and the Kashmir march in 1990.

At the age of 27, Bhajanlal entered politics by winning the sarpanch election in Attari village. Before his victory in Sanganer (Jaipur), he contested the 2003 election from Bharatpur’s Nadbai Assembly seat as a BJP rebel, representing the Rajasthan Samajik Nyay Manch. His deposit was forfeited against an independent candidate.

In the 2003 Nadbai election, Sharma secured 5,969 votes. Krishnendra Kaur Deepa, an independent candidate, challenged both Congress and BJP and emerged victorious with 27,299 votes. Yashwant Singh Ramu of Congress and Jitendra Singh of BJP faced defeat in that electoral contest. According to the affidavit given by Bhajan Lal Sharma (56) to the Election Commission in the assembly elections, his total assets are around Rs 1.5 crore. Out of this, he has immovable assets worth Rs 1 crore and movable assets worth around Rs 44 lakh.

Sharma is backed by the RSS. In what was seen as a show of strength following the November 25 polls, several MLAs had met Vasundhara Raje leading up to the legislature party meeting. Central observer Rajnath Singh, also the defence minister, told reporters after the meeting that Raje had proposed Sharma’s name for the post of leader of the legislature party.

