Power corridor: Bills to extend women’s quota to UTs

The Centre has no data on the number of children born through Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) or their sex ratio in the country,

By Express News Service

Bills to extend women’s quota to UTs
Two bills — the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Second Amendment) Bill and Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill — to extend the provisions of the women’s reservation law to the UTs of Puducherry and J&K were tabled in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. 

‘No data on child births through art’
The Centre has no data on the number of children born through Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) or their sex ratio in the country, MoS for Health Prof SP Singh Baghel told Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. The ART (Regulation) Act, 2021 has come into force with effect from January 25, 2022.

‘No evidence to link diabetes & fortified rice’
 The government on Tuesday said that there is no evidence to show an increase in serum levels linked to diabetes in children fed with iron-fortified rice. In a written reply, Minister of State for Health, Prof SP Singh Baghel, said the government had held wide consultations with all states and Union Territories, as well as various ministries, before introducing fortified rice to eradicate anaemia.

