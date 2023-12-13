Rahul takes a jibe at Shah on history lesson

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah targeted India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on Kashmir issue, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shot back at Shah saying the BJP leader probably does not know history and “keeps rewriting” it.

“Pandit Nehru dedicated his life for this country. He was in jail for years. Amit Shah probably does not know history. I don’t expect that he would know history as he keeps rewriting it,” the former Congress president told reporters outside Parliament.

Speaking on the SC judgment on abrogation of Article 370 in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, Shah had blamed Nehru for the Kashmir problem, pointing to the “mistakes” of ordering an “untimely” ceasefire and taking the issue to the UN.

Gandhi said that Shah was trying to distract the public by making such comments. “This is all about distraction, the basic issue is of caste census, and into whose hands is the money of the country going. The BJP doesn’t want to discuss this issue. They are afraid of it and run away from it,” he said, adding that the Congress will take forward this issue and ensure that poor people get their rights.

When asked about the BJP making tribal and OBC CMs in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Gandhi said, “Ours was also an OBC CM (Chhattisgarh), they have also made OBC CM (Madhya Pradesh). That is not the issue. The question is what is the participation of OBCs within the structure.”

