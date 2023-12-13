Rich rigid on finance, developing nations on fossil fuels 

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

DUBAI: The tug-of-war is between the developing countries and a group of rich nations, who are rigid on enhancing climate finance. Without CBDR (Common But Differentiated Responsibilities), a ideal formalised in the UNFCCC, fossil fuels phase down (or out) is a no-goer, said an Indian negotiator. It is not just India’s stand, but others as well. The negotiations that started after the new draft on Global Stocktake (GST) was released on Monday evening went on till 4 am on Tuesday.

Negotiators from Like-Minded Developing Countries (LMDC), the Arab Group, G77, China and the African groups have all stood united and sought for modification of Para 39 of the GST text, which calls for achieving net zero by around 2050 totally sidelining the principle of CBDR.

India has reportedly raised three concerns, which includes the exclusion of CBDR. “The developed countries might become net-negative first. We have to also understand that this is an issue of cumulative carbon space and developing nations have aspirations to fulfil. Everybody deserves a dignified life. In the absence of finance, we cannot just go for the phase-out of fossil fuels,” the official said, adding, India opposed rapid phasing down of coal.

Nobody is against increasing renewables, but the affordability and commercial viability of these green technologies must be taken into account. “The fight is going on around climate finance. We need trillions, not billions. The developed countries, especially the United States, is not commiting on anything,” as per multiple negotiators.

Meanwhile, the Arab Group has pointed out that the IPCC report asks countries to become net zero to limit global warming to 1.5°C, but doesn’t talk about zero fossil fuels. This line of argument from the oil and gas producing countries is nothing new. Many see this as a push for promoting Carbon Capture and Storage technologies, which as of now managed to capture only 0.1% of global emissions.

Addressing reporters, Ambassador Majid Al Suwaidi said, “Lots of parties felt GST did not fully address their concerns. We expected that. In fact, we wanted the text to spark conversations... What we have seen since is that the parties have deeply held and deeply split views... especially on the language around fossil fuels. The text we released was a starting point for discussions. When we released it, we knew opinions were polarised...”

He said the presidency is calling for the highest possible ambition. “We are trying to agree on a comprehensive plan to close the gaps between where the world is, and where it needs to be to keep 1.5 degrees within reach. That is our North Star. That has been our North Star all along. Part of this is to include language on fossil fuels in the text. If we can, that would be historic.”

Indian activist stripped of COP28 badge

The 12-year-old Indian tribal climate activist Licypriya Kangujam, who staged a dramatic protest on Monday, said she did it spontaneously out of frustration over lack of political will to phase out fossil fuels. Kangujam had abruptly ran into the podium of a high-level meet COP28 meet and shouted. “Leaders lie, people die...act now,” receiving loud applause. She was quickly escorted by the UN security. It was later learnt that Kangujam delegate badge was stripped and her entry was blocked on Tuesday.

