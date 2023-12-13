SC overrules verdict holding unstamped agreements unenforceable, invalid

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A seven-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court on Wednesday unanimously held that non-stamping or insufficient stamping of an agreement has nothing to do with the validity of the document as it is a curable defect.

This is a significant decision from the apex court as it has overruled the judgment of a five-judge bench which had in April 2023 held that unstamped arbitration agreements were not legally enforceable.

The bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, in a unanimous verdict, overruled its judgement which had held that if an agreement, having an arbitration clause to resolve disputes between contracting parties, is unstamped then it is invalid and unenforceable.

"The agreements that are not stamped are not rendered void (invalid). Non-stamping of an agreement is a curable defect," held the bench which also comprised justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, Surya Kant, J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

Besides the CJI, who penned the judgement for himself and five other judges, Justice Khanna wrote a separate and concurring verdict.

The top court, on October 12, had reserved its verdict on reconsideration of an earlier order of its five-judge bench which had held that unstamped arbitration agreements are not enforceable in law.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: A seven-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court on Wednesday unanimously held that non-stamping or insufficient stamping of an agreement has nothing to do with the validity of the document as it is a curable defect. This is a significant decision from the apex court as it has overruled the judgment of a five-judge bench which had in April 2023 held that unstamped arbitration agreements were not legally enforceable. The bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, in a unanimous verdict, overruled its judgement which had held that if an agreement, having an arbitration clause to resolve disputes between contracting parties, is unstamped then it is invalid and unenforceable.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "The agreements that are not stamped are not rendered void (invalid). Non-stamping of an agreement is a curable defect," held the bench which also comprised justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, Surya Kant, J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra. Besides the CJI, who penned the judgement for himself and five other judges, Justice Khanna wrote a separate and concurring verdict. The top court, on October 12, had reserved its verdict on reconsideration of an earlier order of its five-judge bench which had held that unstamped arbitration agreements are not enforceable in law. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp