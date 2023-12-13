‘Would rather die than ask for something for myself’

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Amid the suspense about his political future, BJP’s longest serving CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Tuesday, “I would rather die than go and ask for something for myself.” In his farewell interaction with journalists at chief minister’s residence in Bhopal on Tuesday, the outgoing CM, said, “I’ll continue to don the role of a dedicated worker of the party. It’s the party which will decide my future, whatever work is assigned to me by the party, I’ll perform it diligently. I’ll always remain a dedicated worker of the BJP, the party has always been a mission for nation rebuilding and public welfare.”

When asked about his recent statements about not going to Delhi amid lobbying for MP CM’s post by other BJP leaders, Chouhan said, “What I said that day was related to the question about various BJP leaders being in Delhi at that time. Very politely I want to make one thing clear, I would rather die than go and ask for something for myself. That’s not my job, which is why I had maintained that day about not going to Delhi.”

“I’m satisfied that the BJP has retained power in MP with a massive majority, I am confident that the next government under Dr Mohan Yadav’s leadership will take forward the good work done by our regime. The party will fulfil the promises made. No injustice has been done to me. By making an ordinary worker the CM for over 16 years, the BJP gave everything to me, now the time has come for me to give it to the party.”

While hinting at his priorities for the future, the CM said he would focus on environment conservation and women empowerment. “Planting trees is close to my heart, I’ve requested the next CM Dr Mohan Yadav to arrange government land on which I can keep planting trees in mission mode.” He maintaned that policies of the double engine government including the CM Ladli Behna Scheme played a key role in BJP’s success in MP.

