Home Nation

‘Would rather die than ask for something for myself’

By making an ordinary worker the CM for over 16 years, the BJP gave everything to me, now the time has come for me to give it to the party.”

Published: 13th December 2023 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2023 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with Ladli Laxmi Yojana beneficiaries, in Bhopal, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. (PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL:  Amid the suspense about his political future, BJP’s longest serving CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Tuesday, “I would rather die than go and ask for something for myself.” In his farewell interaction with journalists at chief minister’s residence in Bhopal on Tuesday, the outgoing CM, said, “I’ll continue to don the role of a dedicated worker of the party. It’s the party which will decide my future, whatever work is assigned to me by the party, I’ll perform it diligently. I’ll always remain a dedicated worker of the BJP, the party has always been a mission for nation rebuilding and public welfare.”   

When asked about his recent statements about not going to Delhi amid lobbying for MP CM’s post by other BJP leaders, Chouhan said, “What I said that day was related to the question about various BJP leaders being in Delhi at that time. Very politely I want to make one thing clear, I would rather die than go and ask for something for myself. That’s not my job, which is why I had maintained that day about not going to Delhi.”

“I’m satisfied that the BJP has retained power in MP with a massive majority, I am confident that the next government under Dr Mohan Yadav’s leadership will take forward the good work done by our regime. The party will fulfil the promises made. No injustice has been done to me. By making an ordinary worker the CM for over 16 years, the BJP gave everything to me, now the time has come for me to give it to the party.”

While hinting at his priorities for the future, the CM said he would focus on environment conservation and women empowerment. “Planting trees is close to my heart, I’ve requested the next CM Dr Mohan Yadav to arrange government land on which I can keep planting trees in mission mode.” He maintaned that policies of the double engine government including the CM Ladli Behna Scheme played a key role in BJP’s success in MP.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan BJP Madhya Pradesh Dr Mohan Yadav Ladli Behna Scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp