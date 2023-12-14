14 Opposition MPs suspended from Lok Sabha for remainder of Winter Session over 'disruptions'

By Online Desk

As many as 14 Members of Parliament from various Opposition parties have been suspended from the Lok Sabha for the remainder of the Winter Session after being named by the Speaker for disrupting House proceedings.

The day saw opposition leaders vehemently voice their concerns over the significant security lapse which saw two people jump into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery on Wednesday, shout slogans and release coloured smoke from canisters that triggered panic and chaos in the House.

The opposition leaders, fervently chanting 'PM sadan me aao, Amit Shah sharam karo' in unison, were prominently featured in both Houses on Thursday, leading to disruption of House proceedings. They demanded that Home Minister Amit Shah make a statement on the issue of the Parliament security breach followed by a discussion on the matter in both houses.

Initially, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a resolution amid the din to suspend five MPs from the Congress. "I move the following that this House having taken misconduct of T N Prathapan, Hibi Eden, Jothimani, Ramya Haridas and Dean Kuriakose Kuryakus in utter disregard to the House and the authority of this Chair and having been named by the chair...to be suspended from the service of the House for reminder session," the resolution read.

But minutes later, the Lok Sabha passed a second resolution suspending nine more MPs from various Opposition parties for disrupting House proceedings.

As soon as the House met, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved the resolution to suspend VK Sreekandan (Congress), Benny Behanan (Congress), Mohammad Jawed (Congress), PR Natarajan (CPI-M), Kanimozhi (DMK), K.Subbarayan (CPI), SR Parthiban (DMK), S Venkatesan (CPI-M) and Manickam Tagore, the Whip of Congress in the lower House.

After the second resolution was passed, the House was adjourned to meet again on Friday.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on Wednesday, two persons—Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D—jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.

