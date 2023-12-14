500 four-wheelers, 1,300 two-wheelers added daily in Bangalore - DKS

Firoz Rozindar By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Deputy Chief Minister and Minister in Charge for Bengaluru, D. K. Shivakumar, said 1,300 two-wheelers and around 490 four wheelers are registered every day in Bengaluru, posing a major challenge to ensuring quality of life in the city.

Replying to the question of BJP MLCs Bharati Shetty and Gopinath on easing traffic and making the city safer in the council on Thursday, he said that the city has 1.30 crore people while the number of vehicles are around 1.16 crore.

He said rapidly rising human and vehicular population in the city has acted as a major challenge to providing facilities related to water, traffic movement and greenery. The government is making efforts to address these critical issues, he added.

Shivakumar said that in order to ease this problem, he has already invited suggestions from people on how to address these critical issues.

He said that they have already received over 70,000 suggestions from people of the State and even from those living abroad, the Minister said that they have also taken suggestions from the experts.

On providing safety and security to the people and keeping a vigil over criminals, Home Minister, G. Parameshwar who was also present, said that the government has already installed around 7,500 CCTV cameras in the city.

He said that around 2,500 more cameras under Nirbhaya scheme would be installed in the city in coming days. The cameras will be installed at places such as educational institutions, malls etc. which have more public congestion.

"The installed cameras have very high resolution. One can even see the time in the wristwatch of the people. The operations of these cameras are monitored in the command centre which was inaugurated recently," he said.

