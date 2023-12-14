Beginning of the end of the fossil fuels era

S V Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

DUBAI: The 28th United Nations Conference of Parties (COP28) came to a close in Dubai on Wednesday with a historical global climate deal, also known as the UAE Consensus, to keep 1.5°C within reach. All 198- member countries agreed on a transition away from fossil fuels to reach net zero by 2050, a first in three decades of climate negotiations.

After overnight ‘hard’ bargains that reportedly went on till 4 am, COP28 President Sultan Al-Jaber gavelled approval of the central document — the global stocktake (GST). Delegates stood, applauded, and hugged each other.

It was clear from the final text that certain compromises were struck, especially on coal to appease countries like India and China, who contested singling out coal in the previous GST draft text.

Previously, a call was made for rapidly phasing down unabated coal and limitations on permitting new and unabated coal power generation.

This has now been watered down to “accelerating efforts towards the phase-down of unabated coal power”. While some negotiating groups argued that COP28 was another missed opportunity to push for phase out of all fossil fuels, there is no denial that a decisive step was taken by calling for transition away from fossil fuels. The standout clause of the outcome document is the para28(d).

Developed countries have unshaken responsibility for climate change, says China delegate

It calls on Parties for “...Transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems, in a just, orderly and equitable manner, accelerating action in this critical decade, so as to achieve net zero by 2050 in keeping with the science.”

Nations have recognised that limiting global warming to 1.5’C with no or limited overshoot requires deep, rapid and sustained reductions in greenhouse gas emissions of 43% by 2030 and 60% by 2035 relative to the 2019 level and reaching net zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050.

The UAE Consensus also encourages countries to submit economy-wide Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) by the end of next year.

Equity, CBDR not addressed

Union Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav, in his statement during the closing plenary, said equity and climate justice were the key. China also criticised the UAE Consensus for not addressing Common But Differentiated Responsibilities (CBDR), a principle enshrined in the UNFCCC framework.

“The developed countries have unshaken responsibility for climate change,” China’s delegate said. Sanjay Vashist, Director, Climate Action Network South Asia: “The outcome of COP28 makes it clear that the world only belongs to the rich and influential in developed countries. The removal of equity and human rights principles from the final outcome text indicates that vulnerable communities in developing countries need to save themselves on their own and the real climate culprits are not coming to their rescue.

We cannot celebrate mere inclusion of referenceto fossil fuels in the text if it comes without means of implementation and finance for energy transition for poor and developing countries. If this is what a ‘historical outcome’ looks like, then it is on the wrong side of history.” Aarti Khosla, Director, Climate Trends, said the Dubai deal is positive, however with gaps.

The outcome text makes real concessions for gas and oil. In an effort to please the major emitters, the decision gives a free pass to gas by terming it transitional fuel, regardless of emissions contributions.” The phase out of fossil fuels will only be possible with the right financing package for poor and vulnerable nations. Despite a strong start into COP with the creation of the Loss and Damage fund, in the end, experts feel the financing package falls short of expectations.

