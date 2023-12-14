Bhopal Diary: Shivraj, Pralhad to be fielded in Lok Sabha polls?

Anuraag Singh By

Shivraj, Pralhad to be fielded in LS polls?

After Dr Mohan Yadav’s ascendancy to MP CM’s post, suspense now prevails about the political future of three BJP veterans from the central Indian state, including Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Pralhad Singh Patel and Kailash Vijayvargiya. All three won the assembly polls. Though surprises have become part and parcel of BJP in the Narendra Modi era, sources in the BJP feel that all three leaders may be fielded in the coming Lok Sabha polls. Two of these three leaders, Chouhan and Prahlad Patel have already been LS members in the past. There is a buzz that Vijayvargiya may well be fielded from the Indore Lok Sabha seat.

Suspense over next Leader of Opposition

While the ruling BJP has stunned one and all with its choice of the new MP CM, suspense on who’ll be the legislature party leader of opposition Congress (Leader of Opposition in the Vidhan Sabha) will end on Thursday at the meeting of the 66 newly elected legislators in Bhopal. With the LoP in the outgoing Vidhan Sabha, Dr Govind Singh having lost the polls, the names doing rounds of the prime opposition party’s circles, include former Vidhan Sabha speaker Rajendra Singh, tribal faces and ex-ministers Umang Singhar and Bala Bachchan (Malwa-Nimar region) and Ramniwas Rawat.

In the battle of blood relations, Congress a loser

The recent Vidhan Sabha polls saw many battles between close relations, but in those battles, Congress was the loser. In the fight for Hoshangabad seat of central MP the sixth time sitting BJP MLA and ex-Vidhan Sabha speaker Dr Sitasaran Sharma defeated his two times former MLA brother Girijashankar Sharma (who contested on Congress ticket). In Deotalab seat of Mauganj district, current Vidhan Sabha speaker and sitting MLA Girish Gautam defeated his Congress candidate nephew Padmesh Gautam, while from Sagar seat, sitting MLA Shailendra Jain defeated his Congress candidate sister-in-law Nidhi Jain.

