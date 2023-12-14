Madhya Pradesh: CM says no illegal loud speakers, open meat sale

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: A few hours after taking oath as the new chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Dr Mohan Yadav chaired the first meeting of the state cabinet which was attended by his two deputies — Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Dewda — on Wednesday.

The state cabinet decided to strictly ensure the use of sound amplifiers (loudspeakers and DJs) as per the prescribed standards in religious and other places. It was decided to form flying squads in all districts to check noise pollution and the illegal use of loudspeakers.

The state cabinet also decided to raise the remuneration to the tendu leaf pluckers from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 per bag. The decision was taken as per the provisions of the MP Noise Control Act, Noise Pollution (regulation and control) Rules 2000 guidelines issued by the Supreme Court and the High Court. The rules prohibit the use of loudspeakers and other sound amplifiers. In each district, a flying squad will regularly and randomly inspect religious and public places. In case of a violation, investigation will be conducted within three days and a report submitted to the authorities.

Efforts will be made to remove loudspeakers based on communication and coordination with religious leaders. Instructions have been given to make a list and review such religious places where these rules and instructions are not being followed weekly at the district level and provide the compliance report to the Home Department by December 31.

Speaking to the media, the new CM said, “It has also been decided to act against the sale of meat and fish in the open in accordance with the existing food safety rules and guidelines. The action will follow after public awareness measures.” Yadav, who was the higher education minister in the previous BJP regime, said the government will start PM excellence college in each district.

As many as 52 such colleges will be started from the next academic session, where all types of courses will be operated. Besides, a DigiLocker system will be started at all 16 universities and 52 private universities in the state.” The cabinet has decided to act against habitual offenders under Section 437, 438 and 439 of CrPc.

Flying squads

In each district, a flying squad will regularly and randomly inspect religious and public places. In case of a violation, it will be investigated in three days and a report submitted to the authorities.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHOPAL: A few hours after taking oath as the new chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Dr Mohan Yadav chaired the first meeting of the state cabinet which was attended by his two deputies — Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Dewda — on Wednesday. The state cabinet decided to strictly ensure the use of sound amplifiers (loudspeakers and DJs) as per the prescribed standards in religious and other places. It was decided to form flying squads in all districts to check noise pollution and the illegal use of loudspeakers. The state cabinet also decided to raise the remuneration to the tendu leaf pluckers from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 per bag. The decision was taken as per the provisions of the MP Noise Control Act, Noise Pollution (regulation and control) Rules 2000 guidelines issued by the Supreme Court and the High Court. The rules prohibit the use of loudspeakers and other sound amplifiers. In each district, a flying squad will regularly and randomly inspect religious and public places. In case of a violation, investigation will be conducted within three days and a report submitted to the authorities.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Efforts will be made to remove loudspeakers based on communication and coordination with religious leaders. Instructions have been given to make a list and review such religious places where these rules and instructions are not being followed weekly at the district level and provide the compliance report to the Home Department by December 31. Speaking to the media, the new CM said, “It has also been decided to act against the sale of meat and fish in the open in accordance with the existing food safety rules and guidelines. The action will follow after public awareness measures.” Yadav, who was the higher education minister in the previous BJP regime, said the government will start PM excellence college in each district. As many as 52 such colleges will be started from the next academic session, where all types of courses will be operated. Besides, a DigiLocker system will be started at all 16 universities and 52 private universities in the state.” The cabinet has decided to act against habitual offenders under Section 437, 438 and 439 of CrPc. Flying squads In each district, a flying squad will regularly and randomly inspect religious and public places. In case of a violation, it will be investigated in three days and a report submitted to the authorities. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp